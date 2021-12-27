Gold worth Tk 7cr seized at Osmani Airport; 4 held

Bangladesh customs recovered 11.22Kg of gold at Sylhet Osmani International Airport from four passengers returning from Dubai on Monday.

Sheikh Md Zahid from Nabigang of Habiganj, Maqbool Ali, Bashir Uddin and Sultan Mahmud, all the three from from Kanaighat of Sylhet, were arrested in this connection.

Deputy Commissioner Al Amin of Customs Excise and VAT at Osmani Airport confirmed the matter to Banglanews.

Airport customs officials searched the luggage of the passengers and seized the smuggled gold worth Tk 7.72 crore, he said.

According to customs sources, when the Bangladesh Airlines BG248 plane landed at the airport at 8:40 am, the NSI interrogated the passengers as their movements were suspicious. Later, the gold items were recovered from their luggage.