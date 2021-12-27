Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested

MV Avijan-10 launch owner Hamjalal Sheikh has been arrested from Keraniganj.

Confirming the matter on Monday morning, Rapid Action Battalion’s legal and media wing director commander Khandaker Al Moin said, one of their team arrested Hamjalal from Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

The arrest comes after a Marine Court in Dhaka issued warrants against eight people, including Hamjalal Sheikh, on Sunday.

The other accused Md Shamim Ahmed, Md Rasel Ahmed and Ferdous Hasan Rabbi of Messrs Al Araf and Company, the master-in-charge of the launch Md Riaz Sikder, driver-in-charge Masum Billah and the second master Md Khalilur Rahman and second driver Abul Kalam.