Joynal Hazari passes away

Joynal Hazari, Awami League Advisory Council member and a former lawmaker from Feni, passed away on Monday afternoon. He was 76

He breathed his last around 5:30 pm while undergoing at Labaid Hospital in the capital.

His personal political assistant Shakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan confirmed the matter to Banglanews.

Joynal Hazari was suffering from different old age complications, Shakhawat Hossain said.

On October 28, 2019, Hazari, who had been expelled from the Awami League, returned to the party after 15 years as an advisor to the central committee. He was appointed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hazari had previously been elected member of parliament from the Feni-2 constituency four times, winning the elections held in 1986, 1991 and 1996.

Joynal Hazari was well-known for his control of power in Feni for over two decades, from 1984-2004 as the Feni district Awami League general secretary.

He became involved in politics while he was a student at Feni College in late 60s.

Joynal had formed a “steering committee” with members drawn from his close accomplices in 1993. The committee was later renamed “class committee.” Its members ruthlessly suppressed those who dared to stand in the way of its leader.

A three-time lawmaker from Feni 2 constituency, Hazari got involved in many controversies at the end of his third tenure in power till 2001.

Hazari was suspended from Awami League in 2004 for his statement against the party.