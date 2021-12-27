Veteran actor Sohel Rana hospitalised with Covid-19

Veteran actor Masud Parvez, popularly known as Sohel Rana, was admitted to a hospital in the capital after contracting Covid-19.

Sohel Rana, a freedom fighter, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for 3 days after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Confirming the news, the actor’s brother Masum Parvez Rubel requested everyone to pray for his brother’s quick recovery.

Masud Parvez, known by his stage name Sohel Rana, is a film actor, director and producer. He won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the film, Ajante (1996), the Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Sahoshi Manush Chai’ (2003).

He produced Bangladesh’s first Liberation War movie “Ora Egaro Jon” and was honoured with the lifetime achievement award from the National Film Awards, among other accolades.