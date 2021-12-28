Another dies from Covid, 397 cases reported

Bangladesh logged another Covid-linked death with 397 fresh infections in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the detection of the fresh cases after testing 18, 941 samples, the daily-case positivity rate slightly declined to 2.10 per cent from Monday’s 2.16 per cent during the period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deceased, hailing from Dhaka division, was a woman in her 60s.

The fresh numbers reported on Tuesday took the country’s total fatalities to 28,062 while the caseload mounted to 15,84,023.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate remained static at 97.73 per cent with the recovery of 294 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On Monday, Bangladesh logged only one Covid-linked death and 373 fresh infections in 24 hours.

Though the deaths remained below five since December 13, the daily cases remained mostly over 250, according to data provided by the DGHS.