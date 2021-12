Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is set to begin at Purbachal of the capital on January 1 with much expectation to repair scar on economy caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The 26th edition of the trade fair is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This is for the first time that DITF is going to be held in Purbachal instead of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Various business groups and companies from home and abroad are expected to participate in the fair.