Man beaten to death in broad daylight in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A lab technician was beaten to death in broad daylight by miscreants in Habiganj today.

The victim, Saiful Islam (35), son of Nazrul Islam, hailing from Montala village under Madhabpur upazila, was a lab technician of Habiganj Sadar Hospital, reports our correspondent quoting Md Masuk Ali, officer-in-charge of Habiganj Sadar Police Station.

The incident happened at Town Hall area of the district this noon.

The victim was taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Ahmed Imtiaz Tuhin, lab-in-charge of Habiganj Sadar Hospital said Saiful had an altercation with some youths recently. He might have been beaten to death centring the altercation.

OC Masuk said they have collected the CCTV footages. They are trying to identify the attackers after going through the CCTV footages.