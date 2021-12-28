PM Sheikh Hasina urges judges to ensure justice for all

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday took a swipe at the United States for raising questions on Bangladesh’s democracy and human rights practice.

“America speaks for democracy while it provides shelter to the killers. It is known as the largest democratic state in the world!” she said while unveiling the covers of a research-based memorial book titled ‘Bangabandhu and the Judiciary’ and a Mujib Borsho souvenir ‘Nyay Kontho’ (Voice of Justice) published by the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Rashed Chowdhury, a death convict of the Bangabandhu killing case, has been in the USA for many years while Noor Chowdhury, another death convict, has been living in Canada.

The USA government has not invited the Bangladesh government to its recently held ‘Democracy Summit’. Besides, it imposed a sanction on elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its incumbent and former officials ‘for violation of human rights over the death of Cox’s Bazar Municipal councillor Ekramul Haque’.

Under the circumstances, the premier said America always speaks of justice, democracy, voting and human rights.

“But, human rights were violated in our case…we did not get the justice….when the trial was held, they provided shelter to the killers. Canada has provided shelter to Noor while killer Rashed is still in the USA,” she said.

“It surprises us when we hear about rule of law, democracy and justice from them,” she added.

Mentioning her government’s efforts of bringing back the self-confessed killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the premier said her government carried out diplomatic efforts in bringing the killers after assuming office.

“Since my assumption in office, I have urged repeatedly to all the Presidents of America that how do they provide shelter to a convict. How does your judiciary allow such a killer to stay there? They are yet to hand over the killer (Rashed),” she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, said her government was always active in ensuring justice for all.

“It is the right of the people to get justice. We want that people get justice all the time,” she said.

Referring to the brutal assassination of her family members, she said, “We realize how painful it is not getting justice.”

The premier urged the justices to ensure justice for all.

“As long as I am in the office, we will do everything so that you can deliver proper justice to all,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that the trial of the killings would not have taken place had the Awami League not come to power.

She thanked the justices for cancelling the indemnity ordinance, paving the way to hold the trial in the case.

“Military dictator Ziaur Rahman, who was the main mastermind behind the killings and passed an indemnity ordinance to stop the trial of the heinous killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” the PM said.

Joining the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister said getting justice is the right of the people.

“None would have to shed tears like me losing the father and mother. So, we want to make sure that people will get justice,” she said.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq spoke on the occasion while the Appellate Division Justice and editor of the book and the souvenir Md. Nuruzzaman gave the welcome address.

An audio-video documentary on the book and the souvenir was screened on the occasion.

Cases filed against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their verdicts alongside the laws enacted by the Bangabandhu government were incorporated in the book ‘Bangabandhu and the Judiciary.’

A brief biography of Bangabandhu and his measures taken for the development of the judiciary were also included in the book, which was published both in English and Bangla.

The premier greeted all concerned involved in publishing the book “Bangabandhu and the Judiciary” and a Mujib Borsho souvenir “Nyay Kontho” (Voice of Justice).

Terming August 15, 1975, as the darkest part of the nation, Sheikh Hasina said the killers not only killed the then President (Bangabandhu) of the country, but also most of his family members.