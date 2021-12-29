Actor Sohel Rana on life support

Veteran actor Masud Parvez, popularly known as Sohel Rana, has been on life support at Evercare Hospital in the capital, said his younger brother Masum Parvez Rubel.

Rubel said almost 70 per cent of the lungs of his elder brother have been infected after he was tested Covid-19 positive. He is now being given full treatment under life support.

Besides, his physical condition is better now. None is allowed to approach Sohel Rana. “Please, pray for the recovery of my brother. We seek blessings of all for his early recovery,” Rubel said.

Sohel Rana, a freedom fighter, was admitted to the hospital on December 25.

Sohel Rana is a film actor, director and producer. He won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the film, Ajante’ (1996), the Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Sahoshi Manush Chai’ (2003).

He produced Bangladesh’s first Liberation War movie “Ora Egaro Jon” and was honoured with the lifetime achievement award from the National Film Awards, among other accolades.