Bangladesh to take on India in semifinal on Thursday

Bangladesh to take on India on Thursday in the second semifinal of the U-19 Asia Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the UAE.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the group phase by big margins. In the first match, Bangladesh beat Nepal by 154 runs and in the next match, the junior Tigers beat Kuwait by 224 runs, reports UNB.

“If we can deliver our best, we have the confidence to do well,” Rakibul Hasan, the Bangladesh captain, said in a video message from the UAE.

“We have won the first two matches by big margins. We won the last series against India— which will help us to stay confident and do well against them again,” he added.

Bangladesh played the last three matches at the same venue where they are going to play the semifinal. Rakibul said that they are accustomed to the condition and that will help them in the semifinal.

Third match of the group phase between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India, on the other hand, won all of their group matches against the UAE, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Prantik Nawrose Nabil did well for Bangladesh scoring 177 in three matches with a hundred.

After the U-19 Asia Cup, Bangladesh will travel to the West Indies to take part in the next edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup which will begin on January 15.

Bangladesh will play in Group A along with Canada, England and UAE.