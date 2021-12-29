Covid-19: Bangladesh reports one death, 495 new cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death and 495 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Wednesday, a DGHS release said.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 2.37, after 20,914 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,063 and the case tally increased to 15,84,518 in the country.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate slightly declined to 97.72 per cent with the recovery of 372 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Though the deaths remained below five since December 13, the daily cases remained mostly over 250, according to data provided by the DGHS.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.