FM Momen accorded reception by SCC, Sylhet AL boycotts

Staff Reporter : Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) on Wednesday accorded a civic reception to Foreign Minister and Sylhet-1 constituency’s lawmaker Dr AK Abdul Momen for his “outstanding contributions” to the development of Sylhet.

However, the Sylhet city and district Awami League boycotted the civic reception.

The civic reception was arranged at the Sylhet city’s Registrar’s Maidan in the afternoon for Momen’s sincere role for arranging the government grants for different development projects in Sylhet.

However, the top leaders of the Sylhet City and District Awami League refrained from attending the reception.

The city AL president Mashuk Uddin Ahmed said that they would not attend the programme as it was a programme of BNP leader Ariful Huque.

“He also made objectionable comments against the AL. Even, he did not withdraw his comment or issue any statement in this regard despite asking him to do it,” he said.

The district AL general secretary Nasir Uddin Khan also admitted that they boycotted “just the reception programme accorded to the minister by the city mayor Arif.”

“We would attend all other programmes of the Foreign Minister,” he added.

Momen in his speech at the civic reception, however, appreciated the initiative of giving acknowledgement to the development activities of the present government by the SCC Mayor.

Momen said, “A man of another party has admitted that the prime minister is doing good job for the country. He has accepted the government’s initiatives.”

He said, “Receiving money is not enough, rather it will have to be utilised. The present Sylhet City Corporation mayor and councillors are utilising the money properly. As a result, Sylhet has been witnessing development.”

Momen also thanked the mayor, councillors and others concerned of the SCC.

He also mentioned that the reception was arranged by the SCC, not any individual.

AL central organising secretary Shafiul Alam Nadel, however, accompanied the Foreign Minister in his tour to Sylhet city from Dhaka and addressed the reception as chief guest with the SCC mayor Arif in the chair.

Earlier on September 5, Arif at a programme said that he was not finding out any speech about AL except condemning them.

“Their (AL) skin is so thicker than that of the rhinoceros. Nothing is enabled to hurt on their body,” Arif said at that programme.