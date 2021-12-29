Omicron: Country reports 3 more cases

Three more persons, including two women, have been detected with Omicron variant of coronavirus in Bangladesh.

All of them are the residents of Banani in Dhaka.

Germany’s Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.

The infected two women are aged about 30 and 47 while another one is 84-year-old man.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) collected their samples on December 8 and 19.

On December 11, Bangladesh reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant in two members of the Bangladesh women cricket team.

They returned from Zimbabwe after taking part in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. After coming back to Dhaka, they were isolated in a hotel.

On Tuesday (December 28), two more Omicron variant cases have been detected in the country.