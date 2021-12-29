Outgoing chief justice meets President Hamid

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain paid a farewell call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday, his last day in office.

During the meeting, the outgoing chief justice expressed his gratitude to the president for his cooperation in discharging his duties, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin.

President Hamid also thanked him for successfully carrying out his duties.

The president lauded the steps taken by the outgoing chief justice in the development of the judiciary including conducting judicial activities in a virtual manner during the Covid pandemic.

Syed Mahmud Hossain, the country’s 22nd chief justice, is retiring on December 30, Thursday.