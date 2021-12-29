Shahed’s illegal wealth worth Tk 1.69cr, ACC okays charge-sheet

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday approved charge-sheet against Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim in a case filed over misappropriating money and failure to submit wealth statement in due time.

According to the charge-sheet, Shahed, now in jail, failed to submit his wealth statement as the ACC issued a notice against him on November 5, 2020 asking to submit his wealth statement by 21 days. And later 15 days were extended, but he failed to submit the statement.

On the other hand, the ACC findings said that Shahed acquired movable assets worth over Tk 1.69 crore that is inconsistent with the source of his income.

Both of the charges are punishable offences according to the ACC Act 2004, said ACC public relations officer Mohammad Arif Sadeque.

On September 27, the Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribuanl-1 jailed Shahed for life term in an arms case.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 on charge of Covid test forgery and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.

Regent Group head office and both hospitals were sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were prosecuted on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

The RAB arrested Shahed in Satkhira on July 15 when he was reportedly trying to leave the country for India by a boat.