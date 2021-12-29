UK records 183,037 new Covid cases in 24 hours as surge accelerates

The number of UK daily Covid cases has reached another record high.

The government said lab-confirmed coronavirus cases were 183,037 as of 9am on Wednesday, and a further 57 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.

On Tuesday, 138,831 infections were reported – the previous high.

A week ago, recorded case rates of Covid across the UK rose above 100,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,462 people were in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of 8am on Wednesday, according to figures from NHS England.

This is up 48% from a week earlier and is the highest number since March 1.

During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 34,336 on January 18.

In London, 3,310 people were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 29, up 63% week-on-week and the highest number since February 16.

The second-wave peak for London was 7,917 on January 18.

It comes as Boris Johnson’s government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests as the prime minister urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.

Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply issue is hitting the UK as people again struggled to get tests through pharmacies or delivered to their home.

On Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency said almost eight million test kits would be made available to pharmacies by New Year’s Eve.

