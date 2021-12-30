Bangladesh Covid-19 death rising: 7 more die in a day

Bangladesh logged seven Covid-related deaths with 509 fresh infections in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the detection of the fresh cases after testing 22, 668 samples, the daily-case positivity rate slightly declined to 2.25 per cent from Wednesday’s 2.37 per cent during the period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh numbers reported on Thursday took the country’s total fatalities to 28,070 while the caseload mounted to 15,85,027.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate remained static at 97.72 per cent with the recovery of 395 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh reported daily covid cases above 500 after two months. On October 13, the country logged 518 new Covid cases with 17 deaths.

Meanwhile, three more Covid cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Bangladesh, raising the total tally to seven, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data, shared the results on Wednesday.

On December 9, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.