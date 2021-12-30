Hasan Foez Bangladesh’s new chief justice

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, has been appointed as the new chief justice of the country.

President Abdul Hamid signed the file approving his appointment, and Law Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

Incumbent chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain went on retirement on Thursday as he turned 68.

According to Article 96 (1) of the constitution, a judge shall hold office until the age of 67.

President made the appointment as per Article 95 (1) of the constitution, the notification said.

The appointment would come into effect from the day of his oath, it added.

Hasan Foez Siddique was enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on August 21, 1981. He was enrolled at the High Court Division on September 4, 1983 and at the Supreme Court on May 27, 1999.

He acted as Legal Advisor to Khulna City Corporation, Kushtia Municipality, Jalalabad Gas Transmission Company and Chief Law Adviser of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides, he worked as Additional Attorney General for Bangladesh.

Justice Siddique was elevated as Judge of the High Court Division on March 25, 2009, and as a Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on March 31, 2013.

He has been acting as the Chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission since April 30, 2015.