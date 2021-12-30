Income tax return submission till Sunday

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for income tax return submission till January 2 (Sunday).

In a notification on Thursday the NBR said as December 31, 2021 is weekly holiday the last date of return submission without penalty has been extended to January 2, 2022.

The official deadline for filing income tax return was November 30. But the tax authorities extended the time by one month until December 31 as the number of return submissions was low.

The tax offices will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022). The NBR will receive individual income tax return on Sunday (January 2, 2022) for the income year 2021-22.

In the last year, a total of 24 lakh 31 thousand returns were submitted.

According to the NBR, the number of Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) is more than 70 lakh. As a result, the NBR expects that the number of return submission will cross 26 lakh this year.