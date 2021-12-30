PM Sheikh Hasina opens distribution of free textbooks among students

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday formally inaugurated the distribution of free textbooks among students up to the secondary level for the academic year of 2022.

She opened the textbook distribution, joining a ceremony in the city’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen handed over textbooks to some students of primary and secondary levels at the function.

Some 347 million copies of textbooks will be distributed among some 41.7 students up to the secondary level from pre-primary level across the country in the 2022 academic year.

The textbooks have already been sent to every upazila in the country.

Deputy Secretary for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, and Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain also spoke at the function.