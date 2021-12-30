SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were published on Thursday with 93.58 per cent pass rate.

Dhaka’s pass rate is 93.15 per cent, Barishal 90.19 per cent, Jashore 93.09 per cent, Cumilla 96.27 per cent, Chottagram 91.12 per cent, Rajshahi 94.71 per cent, Sylhet 96.78 per cent and Mymensingh 97.52 per cent.

A total of 1,83,340 students got GPA-5 across the country. In Dhaka, 49,530 SSC examinees achieved GPA-5.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially published the results at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital at 11am after joining virtually.

She also inaugurated the free textbook distribution programme for the year 2022.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni received the results and related statistics from the chairmen of all the education boards.

The pass rate of SSC is 94.08 per cent, madrasa 93.22 per cent and vocational 88.49 per cent.

Examinees of the education boards can get their results through their mobile phones. Type: SSC/DAKHILfirst three letters of the boardroll number2021 and send it to 16222.

Besides, the examinees can get the results from the education board website http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/ and also from the websites of respective education boards.

The much-awaited SSC and its equivalent examinations started on November 14 and ended on November 23 with some 22 lakh students appearing in the exams.

The examinations were held with short syllabuses on three elective subjects on a group basis.