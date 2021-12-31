3 more Omicron cases identified in Bangladesh

Three more cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant were detected in the country on Friday.

With this, the total number of confirmed Omicron variant cases in Bangladesh went up to 10, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) — a Germany based web database.

The new patients infected with Omicron include two females, aged 49 and 65, while another was a 65-year-old male.

All of them were from Dhaka, according to the data submitted by Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) in Dhaka.

The first cases of the variant, which has caused concern worldwide, to be officially identified in Bangladesh was detected in two women cricketers returning from a tournament in Zimbabwe.