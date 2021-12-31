Bangladesh reports Covid positivity rate rises to 2.74%, 2 more die

Bangladesh logged two Covid-linked deaths with 512 fresh infections in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the detection of the fresh cases after testing 18,522 samples, the daily-case positivity rate increased to 2.74 per cent from Thursday’s 2.25 per cent during the period, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh numbers reported on Friday took the country’s total fatalities to 28,072 while the caseload mounted to 15,85,539.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate declined to 97.70 per cent with the recovery of 290 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh reported daily Covid cases above 500 after two months. On October 13, the country logged 518 new Covid cases with 17 deaths.

Meanwhile, three more Covid cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Bangladesh, raising the total tally to seven, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data, shared the results on Wednesday.