Nora Fatehi tests positive for Covid-19

Nora Fatehi, an actress-dancer, tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under observation by the doctors, IANS reported.

Nora’s spokesperson stated: “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid-19 on December 28.”

“Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

In a statement, the spokesperson confirmed that images of Nora being photographed were from earlier events. Nora has “stepped nowhere out recently”.