Tesla to recall 475,000 cars in the US

Tesla is to recall more than 475,000 cars in the US, according to documents filed with the US safety regulator, BBC reported.

The electric vehicle firm announced it was recalling 356,309 vehicles because of potential rear-view camera issues affecting 2017-2020 Model 3 Teslas.

A further 119,009 Model S vehicles will also be recalled because of potential problems with the front trunk, or boot.

The total recall figure is almost equivalent to the 500,000 cars Tesla delivered last year.

A safety report, submitted this month, estimates that around 1% of recalled Model 3s may have a defective rear-view camera.