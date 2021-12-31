UK reports a record 189,846 Covid cases and 203 deaths

A further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK – yet another new record for daily reported cases.

The Government said on Friday a further 203 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

There were 2,370 Covid-19 hospital admissions in England on December 2, NHS England data shows.

This is up 90 per cent week on week and is the highest number since January 29. During the second wave of coronavirus, admissions peaked at 4,134 on January 12.

In London, 511 admissions were reported on December 29, up 3 per cent week-on-week and the highest number since January 28.

Admissions during the second wave peaked in London at 977 on January 6.

The number of Covid-19 admissions includes people admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, plus patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,395 people were in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of 8am on December 31.

This is up 68 per cent compared to the week earlier and is the highest number since February 25.

During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 34,336 on January 18.

In London, 3,636 people were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 31, up 61 per cent week-on-week and the highest number since February 12. The second-wave peak for London was 7,917 on January 18.

Elsewhere, a total of 51,771,384 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by December 30.

This is a rise of 33,371 on the previous day.

Some 47,412,181 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 44,107.

A combined total of 33,924,738 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 397,554.

Separate totals for booster and third doses are not available.