Bangabandhu in death much stronger than living Bangabandhu: CJ

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique paid homage at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital on Saturday.

Newly-appointed Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Saturday said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is much stronger in death than in life.

“I think, Bangabandhu was assassinated on August 15, 1975 but he will live among people and we feel Bangabandhu all over the country. So, dead Bangabandhu is stronger than living Bangabandhu. Bangabandhu remained alive in our soul. The judges are working to implement his ideals keeping him in the highest place of respect,” he said, reports UNB.

The new chief justice came up with the remark while paying tribute at the altar of the National Memorial at Savar on Saturday.

Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Md Nuruzzaman Nani were present there with him.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique paid homage at the portrait of Bangabandhu and Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital.

He also signed the visitor’s book.

On December 30, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, a judge of the Appellate Division, was appointed the new Chief Justice (CJ) of Bangladesh.

Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

Incumbent Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain went on retirement on Thursday as he turned 68.

According to Article 96 (1) of the constitution, a judge cannot hold office beyond the age of 67.

The outgoing Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain paid a farewell call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday evening.