Bangladesh reports 370 fresh cases, four deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh reported 370 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight four lives on Saturday.

“The country reported 2.43 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 15,214 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 327 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,076 people and infected 15,85,909 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,49,304 after another 203 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.69 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.77 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,076 fatalities, 12,265 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,689 in Chattogram, 2,061 in Rajshahi, 3,619 in Khulna, 949 in Barishal, 1,273 in Sylhet, 1,373 in Rangpur and 847 in Mymensingh divisions.