England reports record 162,572 new Covid cases and 154 further deaths

England reports a record number of daily coronavirus infections, and official data show an additional 162,572 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures are slightly above the 160,276 reported yesterday. There were an additional 154 coronavirus-related deaths from 178 on Friday.

Government figures usually include data for all four home countries, but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland do not report those figures today.

Overall, the UK reported a record 189,846 new cases on New Year’s Eve.

This update will take place after Health Minister Sajid Javid states that “further restrictions on freedom must be an absolute last resort.”

“We were welcomed in 2022 with some of Europe’s least restrictive measures,” Javid wrote in the Daily Mail. Measures for New Year celebrations.

He continued:’The curb of our freedom must be an absolute last resort, and the British people naturally expect us to do everything with our power to avoid them. doing.

“Since I took this position six months ago, I have also been keenly aware of the enormous health, social and economic costs of the blockade.

“So I decided that I had to give them the best chance of living with the virus and avoid strict measures in the future.”

The latest limit expires 6 weeks after implementation and is set to be reviewed 3 weeks later. It is scheduled for Tuesday, January 4th or near.

One NHS chief warned that “the next few days are important” in the fight to reduce the effects of Omicron variants.

Chris Hopson, CEO of the NHS provider, said the government “needs to be ready to introduce new restrictions at a pace, if necessary.”

He added that the staff worked “flat out” and the NHS was “arguably under greater pressure” compared to this time last year.

According to figures, hospitalizations in the UK have risen to their highest levels since January 2021, and the number of NHS hospital staff absent due to the virus has almost doubled in a month.

Meanwhile, NHS England data show that 24,632 staff members of the NHS Hospital Trust are infected with the coronavirus or need to self-quarantine on Boxing Day, up 31% from 18,829 a week ago, early in the month. Almost doubled from 12,508 people.

The British Medical Association (BMA) also called for further public health measures “urgently to prevent the complete overwhelming of medical

