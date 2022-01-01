Lockdown again if Covid infection rises: Health Minister

The government may impose lockdown again if the infection of deadly Covid-19 rise across the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

“We don’t want lockdown. We have to abide by health rules to control coronavirus. In many cases health rules is not being observed. The government will be stricter in enforcing health rules,” said the minister while inaugurating a booster dose campaign at Manikganj Nursing College auditorium on Saturday.

The Health Minister said Bangladesh is in a better position than the rest of the world amid the spread of Omicron variant.

He further said, “Covid oral tablets have already hit the market as an antidote. However, this tablet is not the alternate of vaccine. Those who are infected with coronavirus or have mild symptoms can take this tablet.”

Zahid Maleque said Covid vaccination campaigns have already started at the ward level.

“It will be possible to give at least four crore doses of vaccine in January. There is no shortage of vaccines in the country. All vaccination arrangements have already been completed. Another 6 crore new syringes have been imported from China for vaccination.”

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director (Administration) Dr. Samiul Islam, Expanded Program on Immunization line director DR. Shamsul Haque and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdul Latif, were, among others, present at that time.