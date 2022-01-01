Sheikh Hasina is a friend of the poor: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a friend of the poor. She (Sheikh Hasina) always has a vision so that the common people and helpless mothers and sisters of our country do not suffer.

He said the Prime Minister has taken up several programs as part of social security for the benefit of the poor. For example, old age allowance, freedom fighter allowance, widow allowance, maternity allowance.

Dr. Momen said the amount of these allowances has also been increased now.

He was speaking as the chief guest at winter clothes distributing function among helpless people of 27 wards of the city at Sylhet City Corporation premises on Saturday afternoon.

The Foreign Minister said that due to the personal initiative of the Prime Minister, it has become possible to provide various allowances to a large number of people under the social security program. About 50 lakh people have been handed over Tk 2500 cash so that the poor people would not be affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

A total of 11 thousand winter clothes were distributed through 27 wards commissioners of the city under the chairmanship of Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury.