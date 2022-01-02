2 die in autorickshaw-tractor crash in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent: people have died in an accident involving a tractor and an autorickshaw in Sunamganj’s Jagannathpur Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Raniganj-Jagannathpur Road in the Aliganj Bazar area around 8 am on Sunday, said Ikhtiyar Uddin Chowdhury, chief of Jagannathpur Police Station.

The dead were identified as autorickshaw driver Shuvo Ahmed, 25, and passenger Amir Hossain, 55.

An autorickshaw was heading from Aliganj Bazar area to Raniganj when it collided with a tractor coming from the opposite direction, said Haji Mokhles Mia, the chairman of Pailgaon Union in Jagannathpur.

The autorickshaw driver and his passenger were killed on the spot.

The bodies have been recovered and sent for autopsy, said OC Ikhtiyar.