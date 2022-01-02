England and Wales Covid report 137,583 new cases and 73 additional coronavirus-related deaths

England and Wales have reported 137,583 new COVID cases and 73 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period, according to official data.

Figures from Scotland and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holiday weekend.

This comes after England reported a record high number of 162,572 new COVID cases on New Year’s Day.

Today, the government said there was an error in how the reported case by test type on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, saying: “Due to a treatment problem, positive lateral flow tests followed by a negative PCR test in England were not removed on 31 December 2021 or 1 January 2022. “

High school students in England will again be asked to wear masks in the classrooms

The latest figures mean that more than 1.1 million people had a confirmed positive COVID test result between 27 December 2021 and 2 January 2022 – an increase of 43% compared to the previous seven days.

Government data also show that 981 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test over the last seven days – a 50% increase over the previous week.

This week’s data, however, has included a backlog of deaths that were not fully reported during the party period.

The latest COVID data comes after it was announced high school students in England will again be asked to wear masks in the classrooms to help tackle the increase in the case of coronavirus.

The government is also preparing contingency plans over fears that a quarter of public sector employees could be absent due to the Omicron wave.

Figures on Saturday showed that hospital admissions in the UK have risen to their highest level since January 2021, while the number of NHS hospital staff absent due to the virus almost doubled in one month.

However, a minister suggested that further COVID restrictions in the UK were not expected in the coming week thanks to people testing and getting their boosters.

Cabinet Secretary Stephen Barclay said there had been a “significant change in behavior” by the British public since Plan B measures were introduced in early December.

These measures included wearing face masks in most indoor public areas, increased testing, working from home and COVID passes for major events and in nightclubs.

Asked if further restrictions for England could be announced in the coming week, Mr Barclay said: “We do not believe the data support it at this time.