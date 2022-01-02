Grateful Messi sends New Year’s wish to fans

Lionel Messi has expressed gratitude for “everything that I was able to experience” in 2021 while wishing his 295 million Instagram followers a healthy 2022.

The 34-year-old Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward ushered in the new year by publishing a short message on the social media platform alongside two photographs, reports Reuters.

In the first he is seen kissing the Copa America trophy while the second shows an array of silverware – both individual and collective – won in 2021, including Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or. “I can only give thanks for everything <span;>that I was able to experience in 2021,” the post said.

“Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the COVID-19 virus that never ends.

I hope 2022 brings a lot of health and that’s my wish to you all for the new year. Hugs everyone!!!” Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Copa America final at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium in July marked the Albiceleste’s first major tournament victory since 1993.

Messi and Brazil star Neymar were named joint winners of the tournament’s best player award. Messi scored four goals and provided five assists while Neymar netted twice and set up three goals.

