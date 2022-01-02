Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh

A total of 24,90,780 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday from the USA under COVAX facilities.

Another 46 lakh shots of Pfizer vaccine will arrive on January 10, the health ministry sources said, BSS reports.

Bangladesh has set a target to collect 31 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, they said adding, as part of the target for collecting the vaccines, the country is getting adequate quantity of vaccines every month.

Bangladesh has so far approved eight COVID-19 vaccines to control the deadly disease.

The approved COVID-19 vaccines are from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, CoronaVac, Pfizer, Covishield, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.