12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 50

The price of 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been lowered to Tk 1,178 f from Tk 1,228.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price at a press briefing on Monday.

The new price will be effective from 6pm on Monday (December 3).

Meanwhile, the price per litre of auto gas has been fixed to Tk 54.95, which was Tk 57.24 last month.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said the price of retail LPG has witnessed the fall as the bulk LPG of Saudi contract price (CP) has declined globally.

“Saudi CP price has declined to $420 from the previous price of $765.75 per metric ton. Bangladesh’s private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG on the basis of the Saudi CP,” he told media at the virtual briefing.

The BERC chairman said the price of the state-owned LP Gas Company’s LPG will remain unchanged as it has no relation with the global market price.

According to industry insiders, the Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month, and it takes 7-10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country.

Most Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally.