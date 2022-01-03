Bangladesh reporte daily Covid cases surge past 600 after 3 months

Bangladesh reported 674 more Covid-19 infections with four more deaths linked to it in 24 hours till Monday morning.

The country’s daily cases crossed 600 last on October 8, 2021 with the logging of 645 cases and seven deaths.

With the detection of fresh cases after testing 19,980 samples, the daily case positivity rose to 3.37 per cent from Sunday’s 2.91 per cent during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,081 while the caseload mounted to 15,87,140.

Of the 17 deaths recorded from December 27 to January 2, some 29.4 per cent received Covid vaccines while 70.6 percent did not, the DGHS mentioned.

Comorbidities among the deceased patients increased 0.5 per cent this week compared to the previous one. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate declined to 97.65 per cent with the recovery of 214 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases stood at 10 with detection of three cases on Friday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

On December 9, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.