Biman to resume flights on Chattogram-Sylhet route from Jan 8

Country’s national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be resuming flights on Chattogram-Sylhet-Chattogram route from January 8.

The decision comes after considering the need for increasing connectivity between domestic destinations amid rising passenger demand.

Every Saturday and Wednesday, the flag carrier’s flight BG511 will leave Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport at 11:15 am and reach Sylhet at 12:35pm.

On the same days, Biman’s return flight BG512 will depart Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 01:00 pm and arrive in Chattogram at 02:20 pm, said the airline in a press release.

Passengers can purchase tickets from any sales office of Biman and authorised travel agencies.