The age limit for availing Covid-19 booster dose will be reduced within a day or two. In addition to SMS, co-morbid patients under the age of 60 will be able to get vaccinated at their previous center, a DGHS release said on Monday.

Directorate General of Health Services DG Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam said that outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during March-April. We set a target to complete all kinds of preparation for the district level hospitals by January, he added.