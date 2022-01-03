Omicron spread: Govt to impose restrictions again

Mentioning that the government is worried over spread of Omicron variant, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said they are not thinking to impose lockdown right now.

“The government is going to impose some restrictions again as the rate of Coronavirus infection has increased again. But now the government is not thinking of lockdown,” the minister told journalists following an inter-ministerial meeting on spread of Omicron held at Cabinet Division in the Secretariat on Monday.

The ongoing rise in Covid infection is an alarming matter, said Zahid Maleque.

The health minister said that one cannot eat in a restaurant without vaccination. A notification in this regard will be issued within the next 15 days.

He further said that the meeting also discussed the issue of transporting less passengers than the allotted seats for public transport.

Zahid Maleque said, “The patients who infected with Omicron have already been identified in the country. Coronaviru infections are on the rise again worldwide.”

He said, “In this situation, the most important thing is to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. People are being repeatedly asked to get vaccinated. Besides, emphasis is being laid on health rules.”

“Masks must be worn everywhere, on the bus, train, plane, everywhere. Otherwise fine will be slapped by setting up mobile courts.”

The health minister said it was recommended to impose restrictions on schools and restaurants to prevent the spread of the virus.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, the director general of Directorate General of Health Services, and other officials were present at the meeting.