SC: 2 daughters to stay with Japanese mother till Jan 23

The Supreme Court has directed that two daughters of Bangladeshi father Imran Sharif and Japanese mother Nakano Eriko will stay with their mother till January 23.

Nakano Eriko and her daughters–Nakano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Nakano Laila Lina, 9,– are now staying at Ascott Palace in Dhaka’s Baridhara area.

A three-member SC bench, led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order on Monday following a petition filed by Japanese mother.

Though the children will stay with their mother, but their father Imran Sharif can visit them between 9am and 9pm every day, according to the court order.

Adv Ahsanul Karim stood on behalf of Imran Sharif while Adv Fauzia Karim Firoz for mother Eriko Nakano.

On November 21, the High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman ruled that the Japan-born daughters of Imran and Eriko will stay with their father.

However, the mother can exclusively meet the daughters three times a year for 10 days at a time and Imran, the father, will bear her travel and accommodation expenses, said the court.

If Erico wants to meet her children beyond the court-prescribed time she has to do it at her own expenses, the court said.

Imran was also instructed to allow the children to talk to their mother on video calls twice a month on holidays.

Following the writ petition, the HC also ordered Imran to give Tk 10 lakh to Eriko for the expenses she incurred to travel to Dhaka and stay here for seven days.

The concerned social service officer was directed to continue monitoring the development regarding the children and submit a report to the Registrar of the High Court on the issue of children every three months.