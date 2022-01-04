Actress Bidya Sinha Mim ties knot – Don’t miss

Actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim tied the knot on Tuesday with banker Sony Poddar at a five-star hotel in the city.

Many showbiz stars have greeted the newly-wed couple in photographs posted on social media.

In the photograph, Mim was seen wearing a red Benarsi lehenga with red and white bangles , fully dressed as a bride with a nose ring and a silver tikli on her forehead. The groom wore a white and pink traditional ensemble.

Mim got engaged on her birthday last year. Later, she shared the news with fans by posting photographs on Facebook.

However, Mim did not reveal any plans for the marriage in that post.

Two films of Mim are waiting to be released in the New Year. Among them, ‘Paran’ will be released on February 14. ‘Damal’ will be released in March. Besides, this actress is currently busy with the film ‘Antarjal’.