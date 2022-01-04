BCL founding anniversary today

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is going to celebrate its 74th founding anniversary today.

The student boy was formed in 1948 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Since its establishment, BCL has played its significant contributions to the country’s all democratic and progressive movements, including the Language Movement in 1952, the Victory of Jukta Front in 1954 polls, Anti-Aiyub Movement in 1958, Education Movement in 1962, Six-point Movement in 1966, Mass-Upsurge in 1969, Elections in 1970, Liberation War in 1971, rehabilitation activities in post-war Bangladesh, movement for restoration of democracy after 1975 carnage, Student Movement in 1983 and Anti-Autocratic Movement in 1990.

Marking the founding anniversary, the student wing of the ruling Awami League has chalked out a five-day programme.

Today’s programmes include hoisting the national and party flags at party offices at 7:30am, placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32 and paying tribute by placing wreath at the grave of Father of the Nation in Tungipara and offering fateha and holding a doa mahfil at 8:00am, and cutting cake at Dhaka University’s Curzon Hall at 9:00am.

Besides, a joyous rally will also be brought out from Aparajeyo Bangla on DU campus at 2:00pm.

Others programmes include a discussion will be held on January 5 at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium at 11:30am where Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina is expected to address the discussion as the chief guest through videoconferencing.

On January 6, educational materials will be distributed among street children at 11:00am at Swoparjito Swadhinata Chattar adjacent to TSC on DU campus.

Besides, a tree plantation programme will be held at 3:00pm on the university campus on the same day.

On January 7, winter clothes will be distributed among the needy at the Swoparjito Swadhinata Chattar at 3:00pm.

On January 8, a voluntary blood donation campaign will be held at 11:00am at Battala adjacent to Aparajeyo Bangla on DU campus.