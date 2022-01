Bangladesh reported six more deaths and 775 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Tuesday.

The positivity rate went up to 3.91%, up from 3.37% a day ago, which is the highest since 2 October.

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,087 and the case tally climbed to 15,87,915 in the country.

Also, 185 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.61%.

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 674 cases in the previous day.