Dhaka waiting on Washington’s response, open to suggestions

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the government will try to rectify any weaknesses as Bangladesh looks for a response from the US on its call for withdrawal of sanctions.

“We are pretty open to it,” he told journalists at his office on Monday while talking about Dhaka’s position in response to the US sanctions on Rab and seven of its current and former officials, reports UNB.

The Foreign Minister wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken last month requesting him to withdraw the sanctions.

Dr Momen said they will see why they are dissatisfied.

“Based on the information, we will try to rectify it,” he said.

If they are dissatisfied because of false information, Dr Momen said, the government will provide the correct information and explain that they are acting on false information.

“Our assessment is that they will understand us,” he said, adding that they (US) have a mature leadership.

Dr Momen said the government is awaiting US response. “When will the response come, not sure. Let it come, then we will see. We shared with them our position. Let us see how it comes up. We are always optimistic.”

Asked about appointing a law firm that can work for withdrawal of the US sanctions, he said, “When and where legal process is required, we will involve it.”