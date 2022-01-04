Shakib praises Miraz for 100 wickets and 1000 runs in Test

Bangladesh premier all-rounder Shakib al Hasan praised spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for his brilliant all-round performance against New Zealand in the opening Test match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Miraz took three wickets in the first innings as New Zealand were restricted to 328. He then showed outstanding resistance with the bat which helped Bangladesh to post an impressive 458 in their first innings with a formidable 130-run lead.

The 24-year-old all-rounder emerged as the third Bangladeshi cricketer to score 1000 runs and bagged 100 wickets in Test cricket on his way to an sparkling 47-run innings on the fourth day.

Shakib, who is currently in USA to accompany his family, showered praise on the achievement of Miraz.

“Miraz is the key to success for Bangladesh,’’ Shakib tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier, Shakib and Mohammad Rafique achieved the same milestone.

Miraz needed 30 Test matches to complete 1000 runs and 100 wickets. Shakib achieved this feat in 28 Tests, in 2012 while former left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique took 33 Tests to reach the landmark. He was the first Bangladeshi cricketer to join the elite club in 2008.

Earlier Miraz completed his 100 Test wicket last year. He became the quickest from Bangladesh to reach the milestone from just 24 Test matches.