Voting in 700 UPs on Wednesday

More than 700 Union Parishads (UPs) are set to go to polls on Wednesday in the 5th phase countrywide elections to the lowest tier of the local government.

The election will be held in 708 UPs on Wednesday, said Joint Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat SM Asaduzzman on Tuesday.

A total of 36,457 candidates are there in the election race for the chairman and member posts of 708 UPs at 95 upazilas in 48 districts. Of them, 3,278 are chairman contenders for 708 posts, according to the EC’s factsheet.

However, 48 chairman contestants have already been declared elected unopposed, finding no rivals against their respective posts.

Besides, 33 candidates for reserve seats and 112 for member posts have been elected uncontested in different UPs.

In the 708 UPs, the total number of voters is 14.2 million under 7,137 polling stations. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in 40 UPs, while traditional ballot papers will be used in the remaining bodies in the 5th phase polls.

The Election Commission on November 27 last announced the 5th phase polls schedules for 707 UPs of 47 districts.

Later, another UP was incorporated in the 5th phase elections.

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers was December 07, while the date for scrutinising the nomination papers was December 09 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature was December 15.

The 707 UPs include 8 in Panchagarh district, 19 in Dinajpur, 11 in Nilphamari, 7 in Lalmonirhat, 7 in Kurigram, 16 in Gaibandha, 5 in Joypurhat, 22 in Bogura, 14 in Chapainawabganj, 23 in Naogaon, 19 in Rajshahi, 11 in Natore, 16 in Sirajganj, 15 in Pabna, 11 in Kushtia, 20 in Jhenaidah, 23 in Jashore, 16 in Satkhira, 12 in Bhola, 5 in Pirojpur, 11 in Jamalpur, 8 in Sherpur, 26 in Mymensigh, 21 in Netrakona , 13 in Tangail, 15 in Kishoreganj, 21 in Manikganj, 7 in Munshiganj, 11 in Dhaka, 8 in Gazipur, 15 in Narsingdi, 10 in Rajbari, 15 in Faridpur, 15 in Gopalganj, 2 in Madaripur, 17 in Shariatpur, 17 in Sunamganj, 18 in Sylhet, 18 in Moulvibazar, 21 in Habiganj, 19 in Brahmanbaria, 25 in Cumilla, 27 in Chandpur, 12 in Feni, 20 in Noakhali, 25 in Chattogram, 5 in Khagrachhari and 3 in Bandarban.