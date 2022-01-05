Bangladesh create history beating NZ in their own backyard

An indomitable Bangladesh created a history by claiming an eight-wicket victory against New Zealand in the first Test on Wednesday at Bay Oval in Mount Maungunai.

This is Bangladesh’s first victory on New Zealand soil across three formats in 33 attempts.

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain led the victory, claiming 6-46 as the Kiwis were bowled out for 169 in the second innings, setting Bangladesh a need of just 40 runs for a famous victory, reports BSS.

Bangladesh completed the victory in the first session, losing two wickets. Najmul Hossain Shanto who opened the innings instead of injured Mahmudul Hasan Joy made 17 while skipper Mominul Haque was not out on 13.

New Zealand resumed the day on 147-5 and relied on Ross Taylor to bail them out of danger. But Ebadot dismissed him on 40, taking Bangladesh closer to victory. Taskin Ahmed played a perfect foil with Ebadot, snapping up three wickets

New Zealand were bowled out for 328 in the first innings and Bangladesh then took the upper-hand, piling up 458 that gave them 130-lead. And it proved to be vital at the end.