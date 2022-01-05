Kazi Hayat admitted to ICU again

National Award winning veteran film director Kazi Hayat has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in the capital early Wednesday.
Confirming the news, Zayed Khan, general secretary of Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti, said the noted director was admitted to the hospital following chest pain at 2:30am.
He discharged from a hospital several days ago, he said.
Kazi Hayat, a famous director of Dhaka cinema, started his career in 1974 as an assistant director. He made his directorial debut in 1979 with the movie ‘The Father’. The movie ‘Bir’, released in 2020, was his 50th movie.