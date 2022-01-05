New DCs appointed to 13 districts

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) to 13 districts.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

New DCs have been appointed at Gazipur, Narayanganj, Brahmanbaria, Pirojpur, Rajbari, Noakhali, Chuadanga, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Sylhet, Chapainawabganj, Jhenidah and Mymensingh districts.

Among the new DCs, Anisur Rahman, director (deputy secretary) at the Prime Minister’s Office, has been made the DC of Gazipur, while Md Shahgir Alam, personal secretary of Deputy Education Minister, has been appointed as the DC of Brahmanbaria.

Khalid Mehedi Hasan, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, has been made the DC of Naogaon while Mohammad Jahidur Rahman, deputy director of Ashrayan Project appointed as the DC of Pirojpur and Abu Kaiser Khan, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, has been made the DC of Rajbari.

Dewan Mahbubur Rahman, personal secretary of the Home Minister, has been made the DC of Noakhali, while Mohammad Aminul Islam Khan, deputy secretary of the Cabinet Division, has been appointed as the DC of Chuadanga, Nafisa Arefin, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, has been made the DC of Nilphamari, Md Oliur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, made the DC of Gaibandha, Monira Begum, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, has been made the DC of Jhenaidah and AKM Galib Khan, deputy director of the DC office of the Local Government, made the DC of Chapainawabganj.

Besides, Chapainawabganj DC Md Manzurul Hafiz and Jhenaidah DC Md Mojibar Rahman have been transferred to Narayanganj and Sylhet as DCs respectively.